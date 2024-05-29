Next Brighton manager: A stern warning for Graham Potter after early favourite commits to Premier League rival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor

Former Rangers striker Ally McCoist believes Graham Potter’s possible return to Brighton could be problematic.

Potter is now the clear favourite with the bookmakers to take over at Brighton after Roberto De Zerbi's exit.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was said to be high on Albion's list and was the early favourite but the former Man United coach now looks likely to sign a new deal at Ipswich.

Graham Potter is the bookmaker's favourite to be the next Brighton manager

McKenna was recently voted the League Managers Association’s manager of the year after guiding Ipswich to promotion, ending a 22-year absence from the English top flight.

It is understood McKenna was on a shortlist for the Brighton job alongside Southampton’s Russell Martin and former Swansea boss Potter.

It clears the path for Potter's return but it's a potential move that divides Brighton fans. Many remain upset at the way he left for Chelsea in 2022 and took a number of key coaching staff with him, including club legend Bruno.

He also received a hostile reception from Brighton fans when he returned to the Amex with his Chelsea team, which resulted in a 4-1 win for De Zerbi’s Brighton. Potter was jeered from the moment he arrived on the Chelsea bus and throughout a painful 90 minutes for him on the south coast.

McCoist speaking on TalkSport, said: "There's a massive question mark on he reappointment on Graham Potter. Not for his coaching ability, in many ways that would be a good move. But in terms of uniting a fan base.