Next Brighton manager: Albion chief Paul Barber reveals Tony Bloom's next steps as leading candidates emerge

The high-flying Seagulls sit fourth in the top flight following a strong start to the season on the back of a maiden top-half finish last term.

Also departing are his assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

Under-21 coach Andrew Crofts will take on the role of Albion’s interim head coach, supported by his assistant Shannon Ruth, set-play coach Nick Stanley, Adam Lallana and assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: Deputy chairman Paul Barber added, “Tony, David and I have already begun work to replace Graham and to secure the very best candidate for the club.

"I have no doubt there will be unprecedented interest in the job, not least because of the excellent work done by Graham but also because of the footballing infrastructure in place at our club.

“I am hugely disappointed to be losing our coaching team, particularly at this time, but I too would like to take this opportunity to thank Graham, Billy, Bjorn, Bruno, Ben and Kyle for their services and wish them well for the future. It has been a pleasure working with all of them.”

Here, Sussex World looks at some potential contenders for the vacancy at Amex Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou

Celtic boss Postecoglou has emerged as the early frontrunner. The Australian helped the Hoops regain the Scottish Premiership title from bitter rivals Rangers in his first season at Parkhead, in addition to lifting the Scottish League Cup. Whether the 57-year-old would be willing to swap Champions League football for a crack at the Premier League remains to be seen.

Kjetil Knutsen

The 53-year-old’s name continues to crop up when Premier League vacancies arise. He has guided Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt to back-to-back titles and been named coach of the year three seasons in a row in his homeland. Knutsen gained wider recognition last season when he led the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, which included thumping Jose Mourinho’s Roma – the eventual winners – 6-1 in the group stage.

Thomas Frank

The astute Dane’s reputation has rocketed during his successful spell with current club Brentford. Frank arrived in England as an unknown quantity but ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile before masterminding a mid-table finish last term. A frosty relationship between Albion owner Tony Bloom and his Brentford counterpart Matthew Benham could prove a sticking point.

Nathan Jones