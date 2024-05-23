The Seagulls are now well into their first week of finding a successor for Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian left last Sunday following the final Premier League match of the season against Man United at the Amex Stadium after two largely successful seasons at the helm. Brighton have been linked with a number of candiates for the role the club look to build on De Zerbi’s fine work and shape a young and talented squad. “He will be difficult to replace, for sure,” said Albion chief executive Paul Barber. “We don’t wait for a coach to leave before we start work. We always know who the next coach might be.” Here’s the latest on who’s leading the way to be next for the hotseat at the Amex Stadium...