The Seagulls are now well into their first week of finding a successor for Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian left last Sunday following the final Premier League match of the season against Man United at the Amex Stadium after two largely successful seasons at the helm. Brighton have been linked with a number of candiates for the role the club look to build on De Zerbi’s fine work and shape a young and talented squad. “He will be difficult to replace, for sure,” said Albion chief executive Paul Barber. “We don’t wait for a coach to leave before we start work. We always know who the next coach might be.” Here’s the latest on who’s leading the way to be next for the hotseat at the Amex Stadium...
Next Brighton manager: Ex-Tottenham boss enters the field alongside a significant shift for Kieran McKenna, Vincent Kompany and Graham Potter
By Derren Howard
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 13:09 BST
All the latest from Brighton and Hove Albion’s search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.