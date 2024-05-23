Next Brighton manager: Ex-Tottenham boss enters the field alongside a significant shift for Kieran McKenna, Vincent Kompany and Graham Potter

By Derren Howard
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 13:09 BST
All the latest from Brighton and Hove Albion’s search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor

The Seagulls are now well into their first week of finding a successor for Roberto De Zerbi. The Italian left last Sunday following the final Premier League match of the season against Man United at the Amex Stadium after two largely successful seasons at the helm. Brighton have been linked with a number of candiates for the role the club look to build on De Zerbi’s fine work and shape a young and talented squad. “He will be difficult to replace, for sure,” said Albion chief executive Paul Barber. “We don’t wait for a coach to leave before we start work. We always know who the next coach might be.” Here’s the latest on who’s leading the way to be next for the hotseat at the Amex Stadium...

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom continues his search to replace Roberto De Zerbi

1.

Photo: GLYN KIRK

The ex-Nottingham Forest man is an outsider at 33/1.

2. Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper
The ex-Nottingham Forest man is an outsider at 33/1. Photo: Marc Atkins

The former Man City man has drifted as he looks set for Bayern Munich. 25/1.

3. Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany
The former Man City man has drifted as he looks set for Bayern Munich. 25/1. Photo: Bryn Lennon

The Sporting boss and former Liverpool and West Ham target is 25/1.

4. Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim
The Sporting boss and former Liverpool and West Ham target is 25/1. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

