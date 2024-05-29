Next Brighton manager: Graham Potter backed to succeed on return as ex-Man United and Norwich men steer clear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham Potter is the ideal man to take Brighton forward, according to their former player Mark Lawrenson.

Potter is the clear favourite with the bookmakers to return to the club and succeed Roberto De Zerbi who left at the end of last season.

The potential return of Potter has divided opinion among Brighton fans, as some still feel aggrieved by the manner of his exit to Chelsea in September 2022.

The former Swansea boss did however do extremely well for Brighton during his three years at the helm. He took them from a team that battled relegation to the top end of the table and did so playing an attractive style football.

His ability to develop younger talent, such as Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, Moises Caicedo and Leo Trossard also impressed and could be a key factor in Brighton’s decision.

Lawrenson, who made more than 150 appearances for the Seagulls during his playing days, speaking to Best Online Poker Sites, said: “I’d like to see Graham Potter back at Brighton. He knows the club and he was the one who set them up to be the side they are today. He made them such a good a passing and pressing team, and only left because Chelsea came knocking.

“I know sometimes it’s easy to say ‘we never want him back’ when a manager goes like he did, but you look at who Brighton have their eyes on at the moment, and Graham Potter seems the best choice, while also knowing the club inside out.

“He knows the owner and the board very well and he’ll still know a lot of the players. He had a really attractive way of playing and I think getting him back to Brighton looks to be the easy decision.”

Brighton were also linked with former Man United coach and current Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, while Southampton’s Russell Martin is also thought to be high on the list of possible candidates.