Next Brighton manager: Graham Potter now the clear favourite after Chelsea make their move
Graham Potter could well be heading back to Brighton – it sounds completely mad but it also makes total sense.
Potter enjoyed three largely successful seasons with Albion before leaving for the riches of Chelsea in September 2022.
The former Swansea man lasted less than a year at Chelsea and despite reported offers from the likes of Nice and Ajax, he has remained on sidelines.
All that could be about to change. Brighton parted company with their Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi last week, which has opened the door for Potter to return.
Albion have been linked with numerous manager in the past few days with Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna said to be topping the list. McKenna is expected to reject an offer of a contract extension at Portman Road, which has alerted Chelsea and Man United.
Chelsea see McKenna as the ideal man to lead the club forward after parting with Mauricio Pochettino last week, while Man United are set to make a decision on their boss Erik ten Hag after this weekend’s FA Cup final. They are also keen on their former coach McKenna.
The demand for the Town boss – most likely from Chelsea – could complicate a move to Brighton, which leads them once more to the readily available Potter. It’s a potential move that will divide opinion among Brighton fans as some still feel aggrieved on the manner of his exit to Stamford Bridge, especially as club legend Bruno went with him.
However, Potter’s work at Brighton was impressive as he transformed their playing style and had them competing at the top end of the table after years of battling against the drop.
According to Sky Bet, Potter is now 7/4, McKenna - 5/2, Russell Martin - 5/1, Henrik Rydstrom - 8/1, Liam Rosenior- 8/1 and Mauricio Pochettino - 16/1.
