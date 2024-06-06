Next Brighton manager: Graham Potter wanted by Champions League club after Liverpool move and Henrik Rydström update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Graham Potter remains the favourite to be the next Brighton manager but the Seagulls are not the only club interested in the former Chelsea boss.
Potter, who has remained on the side-lines since his sacking from Chelsea in April 2023, has held talks with Brighton on a potential reunion and has also been linked to the role at Manchester United, should Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford this summer.
A third club is however in the mix as Dutch club Feyenoord are keen on Potter to replace Arne Slot, who left for Liverpool last month. Feyenoord finished second in the Eredivisie last term and will be playing Champions League football once again this coming season. Potter could be open to a move to Dutch football and previously held talks with Ajax, who in the end went for ex-Nice boss Francesco Farioli – a manager who had also been linked with Brighton, soon after Roberto De Zerbi left.
A potential return for Potter at Brighton continues to divide opinion among Albion fans as some remain disgruntled at the manner of his exit and for some comments made about Brighton during his press conferences with Chelsea. “If I wanted an easy life, I would have stayed at Brighton,” is one in particular that stuck with Albion fans.
Potter remains odds-on favourite with the bookmakers to return to the Amex Stadium, with ex-Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper and Malmo coach Henrik Rydstrom thought to be the leading candidates.
Brighton’s Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari is a fan of Rydstrom. “Honestly?! Is it just a rumour? How sick! He is a great coach who likes to play good football. The rumour can’t be completely stupid, because Brighton look at data and stats. He has very good statistics in Allsvenskan."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.