Next Brighton manager: Has Graham Potter already turned down the Seagulls - why the delay?

Ian Hart on the latest in Albion’s search for Roberto De Zerbi’s successor

Has Graham Potter already turned Brighton down?… and before you ask, it’s not wishful thinking!

As has been said on numerous occasions the bookies rarely get it wrong, it’s the very nature of their business. So nearly two weeks into the ‘Next Albion Manager’ betting market appearing, controversial former Brighton boss, Graham Potter has been backed in from 20/1 to 10/11 odds on favourite.

Former market leader and Brighton alleged preferred choice, Ipswich Town manager, Kieran McKenna was himself odds on at one point despite being a non-runner from the outset.

Graham Potter has been strongly linked with a return to Brighton

But it’s the timeframe of the whole process that is beginning to throw up more questions than answers?

Primarily, given the potential controversial return of Potter and how just speculation of it has effectively split the Albion support in two, the whole saga seems to be dragging on.

Which in itself throws up two possible scenarios. The facts are clear cut. The Albion know all about Graham Potter. He is currently unemployed after being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023.

And he and his family still live in Hove. Given that Tony Bloom or Paul Barber haven’t been living in a cave for the last ten days, if they were interested in bringing Potter back there would already have been some kind of dialogue.

So therefore, the two apparent scenarios, either Albion had no interest in their former manager, and we as previously stated are witnessing the rare happening of the bookies being wide of the mark. Or, for whatever reason Potter has turned the Albion down. Either way, I think the majority of the fans will be happy with that.

But if not Potter then who? The apparently flawed betting market also names Slobodan Drapic, a Yugoslav born former Israeli international who’s never managed outside the Middle East at 5/1 and Brighton boyhood supporter and current Southampton boss Russell Martin at 7/1.

It’s not quite killing us all yet, but the suspense levels are clearly high.

