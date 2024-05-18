The news announced today came as a shock for many Brighton fans as De Zerbi, in recent weeks seemed to be talking about his his plans for next season with greater enthusiasm. But the club’s and De Zerbi’s expectations for the future clearly differed and the decision was made to part company. Chairman, Tony Bloom, said, “Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans. We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract.” Here’s the latest odds on the candidates in line to replace the Italian.