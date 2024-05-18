Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, has achieved back to back promotions at Portman RoadKieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, has achieved back to back promotions at Portman Road
Next Brighton manager odds: Kieran McKenna and Vincent Kompany emerge as favourites alongside ex-Man United and Crystal Palace contenders - gallery

By Derren Howard
Published 18th May 2024, 19:23 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 20:37 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion will part company with their manager Roberto De Zerbi after tomorrow’s season-ending Premier League fixture against Man United.

The news announced today came as a shock for many Brighton fans as De Zerbi, in recent weeks seemed to be talking about his his plans for next season with greater enthusiasm. But the club’s and De Zerbi’s expectations for the future clearly differed and the decision was made to part company. Chairman, Tony Bloom, said, “Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans. We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract.” Here’s the latest odds on the candidates in line to replace the Italian.

The Italian is a long shot at 50/1

1. Simone Inzaghi

The Italian is a long shot at 50/1 Photo: Alessandro Sabattini

The Celtic boss is not tipped to leave Glasgow for the south coast. 50/1

2. Brendan Rodgers

The Celtic boss is not tipped to leave Glasgow for the south coast. 50/1 Photo: Stu Forster

The Portugal boss is at 40/1 to be a the Amex next season

3. Roberto Martinez

The Portugal boss is at 40/1 to be a the Amex next season Photo: Jurij Kodrun

The ex-Man U and Cardiff boss is 40/1

4. Ole Gunna Solskjaer

The ex-Man U and Cardiff boss is 40/1 Photo: ODD ANDERSEN

