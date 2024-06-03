Next Brighton manager: Significant shift for ex-Man United and Spurs man and clear favourite confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Seagulls will ramp up their search for a new head coach this week. It’s been more than three weeks since Brighton fans gave an emotional farewell to former boss Roberto De Zerbi after the final home fixture of last season against Ma United at the Amex Stadium. De Zerbi had tears in his eyes as the fans chanted “we want you stay” but the club and the Italian had decided their visions for the future were not a perfect fit. Fans are now eager for news on a replacement, with some desperate for an announcement so pre-season preparations can begin – while others seem happy for the club to take their time in order to get the right person.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna had been widely touted as the favourite for the Albion hotseat but the former Man United coach has since agreed a new contract with the newly promoted Tractor Boys. Former boss Graham Potter has been considered for the role but that seems to have divided opinion among fans. Potter left in September 2022 to join Chelsea but lasted less than a season at Stamford Bridge. The manner of his exit, the number of backroom staff that went with him – including club legend Bruno – did not sit well with the Albion faithful. His comment in one particular Chelsea press conference, “If I wanted an easy life, I would have stayed at Brighton,” also went down like a lead balloon.

Talk Sport pundit Ally McCoist said of Potter’s potential return: "A massive question mark. Not for his coaching ability, that'd be a good move. But uniting a fan base. If you want to hit the ground running, it is vital. A spilt in the fans is not good for Brighton or Potter."

Graham Potter remains in contention for a return to Brighton and Hove Albion

Former Nottingham Forest and England youth head coach Steve Cooper remains in the running, while former Manchester United and Tottenham midfielder Michael Carrick has also gathered pace with the bookmakers.