Next Brighton Manager: The early contenders to replace Graham Potter after '£20m' Chelsea agreement confirmation

Brighton will now be on the hunt for a new permanent head-coach, and the betting markets suggest it's wide open, with Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou the current 11/2 favourite.

Boomakers.co.uk spokesman Darren Hughes said: "Brighton have lost their talismanaic coach to Chelsea this morning, and the £20m fee will do little to appease Brighton fans, who had become accustomed to quality football under Potter's magic style of coaching.

"Who will replace Potter is open to speculation, and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is the current 11/2 favourite.

Celtic boss Angelos Postecoglou has been linked with the top job at Premier League outfit Brighton as Graham Potter finalises his move to Chelsea

"Kjetil Knutsen and Felice Mazzu, 6/1 and 7/1 respectively, will be unfamiliar names to most Brighton fans, but Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, the current favourite to be the next manager sacked, is 13/2.

"Who Tony Bloom chooses to guide his beloved club next is unclear, but Brighton fans will want clarity, and quickly."

Next Brighton Manager Odds

Ange Postecoglou- 11/2

Kjetil Knutsen- 6/1

Brendan Rodgers- 13/2

Felice Mazzu- 7/1

Thomas Frank- 15/2

Nathan Jones- 9/1

Karel Geraerts- 10/1

Bruno- 10/1