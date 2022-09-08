Next Brighton Manager: The early contenders to replace Graham Potter with surprise 'favourite' confirmation

Potter has verbally agreed to become Chelsea’s new head coach.

The 47-year-old will continue talks with Chelsea’s new owners, but is now expected to leave Brighton for Chelsea.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to have met a release fee in Potter’s Amex Stadium contract, with Brighton allowing the Blues to talk to their manager.

Graham Potter looks set to leave Brighton and join Premier League rivals Chelsea

Potter should now become the first managerial appointment of Chelsea’s new era, with the ambitious US owners determined to install a manager at the Stamford Bridge helm for the long term.

The Solihull-born coach is expected to have his Chelsea deal finalised in time for him to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham.

Chelsea are understood to have made initial contact with Mauricio Pochettino and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, as well as considering Zinedine Zidane and even Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers.

But Potter has always been considered the top target of Chelsea’s new board.

Potter is understood to have asked for assurances about the new Chelsea owners’ plans to fashion a set-up for managers to make long-term plans that they then actually also carry out.

The former Swansea boss was impressed with what he heard in face-to-face meetings with Boehly and Eghbali on Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for a deal to be wrapped up quickly.

Brighton, who play Bournemouth in the Premier League this Saturday, will have some names in mind and here's the leading contenders to take the role at the Amex Stadium

Next Brighton Manager Odds

Ange Postecoglou- 11/2

Kjetil Knutsen- 6/1

Brendan Rodgers- 13/2

Felice Mazzu- 7/1

Thomas Frank- 15/2

Nathan Jones- 9/1

Karel Geraerts- 10/1

Bruno- 10/1