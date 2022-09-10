Next Brighton Manager: The updated and surprise contenders to replace Graham Potter – with new bookies 'favourite' confirmation

Kjetil Knutsen, head Coach of Bodo/Glimt, has been linked with the role at Premier League club Brighton

Brighton, who are fourth in the Premier League, were due to face Bournemouth today with a new interim management team of under-21 coach Andrew Crofts, supported by his assistant Shannon Ruth, set-play coach Nick Stanley, Adam Lallana and assistant goalkeeping coach Jack Stern.

The postponement following the Queens death – along with the postponement of Albion’s match against Crystal Place due to a rail strike – means Brighton will not play until after the international break on October 1 at Liverpool.

Potter's departure is a huge blow for an Albion team who had already lost their two best players in Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma in the summer transfer window.

Also leaving are Potter's assistant Billy Reid, first-team coaches Bjorn Hamberg and Bruno, goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts and assistant head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

The new head coach will now have the chance to bring in an entire new management team and they will also have time to prepare the squad for a stern test at Anfield.

It's a tempting role for any new manager as Brighton are financially sound with a solid structure, they have decent squad of players and have also enjoyed a fine start to the season.

On the flip side, that brings added pressure to deliver as Potter has set the bar pretty high.

So who is in the runing?

Kjetil Knutsen is the favourite to land the role. The 53-year-old’s name continues to crop up when Premier League vacancies arise. He has guided Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt to back-to-back titles and been named coach of the year three seasons in a row in his homeland.

Knutsen gained wider recognition last season when he led the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, which included thumping Jose Mourinho’s Roma – the eventual winners – 6-1 in the group stage.

Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooperis also in the frame as is Brentford's Thomas Frank.

The Dane arrived in English football as a relatively unknown but his reputation has rocketed after he ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile in 2021 before making a mark on the Premier League.

Brentford boss Frank is among a host of potential candidates connected with the Seagulls but, while discussing Potter’s move to Stamford Bridge.

“Looking from the outside, it’s balancing doing a top job as he was at Brighton and then your ambitions,” said the 48-year-old Frank.

“He had the chance to walk into one of the biggest clubs and see if he could create his magic there too, which I am convinced he will do.

“A lot of it in that situation depends on the club who is approaching you. When it is a club of that magnitude and size, then maybe there is a chance to create something.

“Trying to win the Premier League and win the Champions League, I guess that’s the challenge.

“I am in a position here where I am very happy at Brentford. I am focusing on that every single day.

“So for me it would need to be something crazy special. Football is football, but the one thing for sure is that I am very happy.”

Here's the latest odds courtesy of Oddschecker:

Kjetil Knutsen 5/1

Steve Cooper 6/1

Ange Postecoglou 12/1

Bruno 10/1

Brendan Rodgers12/1

Nathan Jones 12/1