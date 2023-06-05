Edit Account-Sign Out
Next Celtic manager: Major surprise as former Brighton man 'in the race' and favourite confirmed as Ange Postecoglou nears Tottenham - gallery

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has reportedly verbally agreed to become Tottenham’s new manager – but who will replace him at Parkhead?
By Derren Howard
Published 5th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:14 BST

Postecoglou, 57, dodged questions on his future before and after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final win over Inverness having emerged as the overwhelming frontrunner to take over at Spurs.

Neither club are commenting publicly but reports claim Postecoglou told Celtic principal shareholder Dermot Desmond on Saturday night that he intended to leave for London and he is now said to be closing in on signing a two-year Spurs deal with the option to extend.

When repeatedly pressed on his future after Celtic’s 3-1 Hampden win over Inverness on Saturday, the Greek-born Australian said: “I anticipate enjoying this moment for the next 24-48 hours, as long as I can, before someone drags me away and takes my attention away from enjoying something that’s been hard-earned.

“The reality is, there’s probably players in that dressing room who won’t be here next year. That’s the nature of football.

“But I want them to enjoy it, I am going to enjoy it, and that’s all I am going to focus on until someone grabs me by the collar and tells me that I have to answer certain questions.”

A former Hoops manager has emerged as an unlikely favourite to succeed Postecoglou and so has an ex-Brighton head coach. Here’s the latest from Oddschecker on who is tipped to take the hotseat in Glasgow.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is close to a move to Tottenham

1.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is close to a move to Tottenham Photo: Ian MacNicol

Latest odds: 50/1

2. Jose Mourinho

Latest odds: 50/1 Photo: Paolo Bruno

Latest odds 28/1

3. Kevin Muscat

Latest odds 28/1 Photo: Minh Hoang

Latest odds: 33-1

4. Peter Bosz

Latest odds: 33-1 Photo: JEFF PACHOUD

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
