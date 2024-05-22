Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 27, 2024. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)
Next Chelsea manager: Ex-Brighton boss tops the early runners and riders with former Man United man and ex-Liverpool target

By Derren Howard
Published 22nd May 2024, 09:15 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 09:42 BST
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has left his role by mutual consent, the club have announced.

The 52-year-old Argentinian, who had only been in the job for 11 months, guided Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

Former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Pochettino, who signed a two-year deal in May last year, said: “The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, ended his spell in charge of Chelsea with five successive league wins, earning a Europa Conference League place for next season.

Chelsea also reached the Carabao Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Liverpool, and the semi-finals of the FA Cup, in which they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City. Here’s the early contenders to replace the Argentine...

The Luton Town boss is 33/1.

1. Rob Edwards

The Luton Town boss is 33/1. Photo: Alex Davidson

The Girona head coach has impressed in La Liga. 25/1.

2. Miguel Sanchez

The Girona head coach has impressed in La Liga. 25/1. Photo: David Ramos

The ex-Germany boss is 25/1.

3. Hansi Flick

The ex-Germany boss is 25/1. Photo: Alex Grimm

The Stuttgart head coach guided his team to the Champions League. 18/1.

4. Sebastian Hoeness

The Stuttgart head coach guided his team to the Champions League. 18/1. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
