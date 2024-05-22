The 52-year-old Argentinian, who had only been in the job for 11 months, guided Chelsea to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League this season.

Former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Pochettino, who signed a two-year deal in May last year, said: “The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Pochettino, who led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019, ended his spell in charge of Chelsea with five successive league wins, earning a Europa Conference League place for next season.

Chelsea also reached the Carabao Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Liverpool, and the semi-finals of the FA Cup, in which they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City. Here’s the early contenders to replace the Argentine...

