Next England manager: Eddie Howe and Newcastle confusion as ex-Brighton and Chelsea man emerges

Former Brighton boss remains in the running for the England hotseat

Lee Carsley avoided questions on whether he wants the England job on a permanent basis after the interim boss said he will “hopefully” be returning to his role with the Under-21s following next month’s fixtures.

September’s promising Nations League wins against the Republic of Ireland and Finland were followed by boos from those left at Wembley after seeing Greece seal a late, but thoroughly deserved, 2-1 victory.

Vangelis Pavlidis scored a stoppage-time winner – his second of the night – shortly after Jude Bellingham looked to have saved the Euro 2024 runners-up’s blushes having struggled against the side ranked 48th in the world.

England's interim manager Lee Carsley saw his side suffer a 2-1 loss to Greece at Wembley

Carsley’s bold, attack-minded line-up was flawed and the performance damaged the England Under-21s manager’s chances of permanently succeeding Gareth Southgate as senior team boss.

Asked if the Greece defeat negatively impacts his hopes of becoming permanent manager, he said: “I was quite surprised after the last camp in terms of like ‘the job’s mine’, like it’s ‘mine to lose’ and all the rest of it.

“No, my remit has been clear from the start. I’m doing three camps, there’s three games left and then, you know, hopefully I’ll be going back to the 21s.”

Picked up on his eye-catching comment that he will “hopefully” return to the Under-21s, Carsley said: “Well, I said at the start that I wouldn’t rule myself in or out and that’s still the case.

“I’m more than comfortable in my position where I am. The remit was clear. I’m comfortable and confident with that.

“After the first camp I definitely didn’t get too excited or believe too much. I’m very aware that this job is one of the best in the world in terms of you’ve actually got a chance of winning – obviously I’m talking about that after a loss but in terms of a major competition – and that’s still the case.”

Carsley’s answer was as confusing as his side’s display as England lost to Greece for the first time, leading to further attempts to clarify his feelings about the permanent role.

Asked directly whether he wants the England job or not, he said: “Well, nothing’s changed in what I said in the first press conference.

“I think it’s a fantastic job. I’m lucky that I’ve got a good job as it is in terms of the 21s.”

England trail Group B2 leaders Greece by three points after a result Carsley’s side need to bounce back from away to winless Finland on Sunday.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter remains among the contenders, while Newcastle’s Eddie Howe is also one of the runners, despite his commitments to Newcastle. Howe received 28 per cent of the bets following England’s loss to Greece.

Potter recently said he’s ready to return to management and is looking for the right project.

Here’s the latest odds from Oddschecker for next permanent England manager: Lee Carsley 5/4, Thomas Tuchel 6/4, Pep Guardiola 8/1, Eddie Howe 12/1, Graham Potter 12/1.