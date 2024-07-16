Next England manager: Graham Potter receives surprise backing as ex-Tottenham and Southampton men lead the way

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is one of the favourites to be the next England manager

The Football Association is hunting for a new England manager after announcing Gareth Southgate has stepped down from role.

Here, Sussex World takes a look at some of the leading contenders, including ex-Brighton boss Graham Potter, who received backing from pundit and ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara: “I believe Graham Potter is the ideal replacement for Southgate,” he said to Grosvenor Sport.

“He hasn't taken a job since leaving Chelsea, and I think that's intentional. Potter is tactically brilliant, excels with young players, and has a style of football that suits the English national team.

"Unlike Southgate, who moved from being England U21 coach to the senior team without a proven track record, Potter is a top manager with a history of tactical excellence. Under him, England could be more like Spain, implementing and sticking to a consistent style of football.

“England have had favourable routes to the latter stages of tournaments in recent years, but when it comes to crunch time against teams like Croatia, France, Italy and Spain, we falter.

"Yes, reaching the final is a brilliant achievement, but countries like Portugal, Spain, France and Germany manage to win; we don't. Something needed to change.”

Here’s who’s leading the way:

Eddie Howe: The Newcastle boss, one of only three English managers in the Premier League next season, would be a popular choice. The media-savvy 46-year-old delivered Champions League football at St James’ Park for the first time in 20 years and twice guided Bournemouth to top-flight promotion with an attacking brand of football that England fans have been demanding.

Lee Carsley: Former Derby and Everton midfielder Carsley has enjoyed significant success as England Under-21s boss, guiding his side to European Championship glory last summer. Birmingham-born, he won 40 senior caps for Republic of Ireland and, at 50, has a wealth of coaching experience with Coventry, Sheffield United, Brentford, Manchester City, Birmingham and England U20s.

Graham Potter: Potter, 49, had been on a steep upward trajectory before being sacked by Chelsea after less than seven months in April 2023. Currently out of work, he previously performed miracles in Sweden with Ostersund and steered Brighton to their highest Premier League finish, with Pep Guardiola describing the Seagulls’ progressive football as “a joy to watch, a joy to analyse”.

Mauricio Pochettino: A leading contender. A Premier League and Champions League runner-up with Tottenham and a Ligue 1 winner with Paris St Germain. Pochettino has an impressive CV, especially in England after winning admirers as Southampton boss. The 52-year-old also has a proven track record of developing young talent, with Cole Palmer at Chelsea a case in point before the Argentinian departed Stamford Bridge in June.

Pep Guardiola: The fact Guardiola features high on the bookmakers’ list needs no justification. But does his fire still burn bright enough to consider the job? The 53-year-old Spaniard is arguably modern football’s most influential manager and would be the best bet to get the maximum out of England’s talent. But would he want to risk his reputation as one of the all-time greats?

Jurgen Klopp: The former Liverpool boss falls into the same bracket as Guardiola. If Klopp, 57, was interested in the role, his application would surely be hard to turn down. He does not want to manage another Premier League club but whether he would be interested in becoming England’s first German manager is another matter.