Next England manager: Graham Potter says what he really thinks as Eddie Howe starts media game with Newcastle

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter is a leading contender for the England role

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter remains in the running as the hunt to find a replacement for departed England manager Gareth Southgate continues.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FA chiefs are looking for “an exceptional leader” who is “highly resilient and comfortable in a very high-profile role with intense public scrutiny” with “a track record of creating a high performing, positive team culture and environment”, and have invited applications by Friday, August 2.

Potter, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou, ex-Liverpool supremo Jurgen Klopp and England Under-21s head coach Lee Carsley are among those to feature prominently in the bookmakers’ odds.

Here’s what the leading contenders have said so far:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Potter: Potter spoke as he received an honorary doctorate at Leeds Beckett University. He told the BBC: “I don’t think today is the day to speak about that. I think Gareth has done a fantastic job. I don’t think there’s anybody in the country that is more respected in football than Gareth. He and his team led the country and led the team in a really, really good way and I have a huge respect for him.

“Today is the day to wish him a nice break, because he’s earned that, and I wish him well whatever he does in the next part of his career.”

Eddie Howe: Speaking during Newcastle’s pre-season trip to Germany, Howe indicated he was more than happy to remain at St James’ Park, but intriguingly, qualified that with a warning that “boundaries” had to be set following the arrivals of new sporting director Paul Mitchell and performance director James Bunce.

Howe told Sky Sports News: “My commitment to Newcastle is unwavering and it has been since I came to the football club. As long as I have certain things for me – as in I’m happy, I’m allowed to work in the way I need to work in order to get the best out of me and I feel supported – then that will never change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “England is not important at all. It’s all about Newcastle United Football Club. I’m so proud to be the manager. I’ve loved every single second of managing the club since I’ve been here, I feel passionately about bringing success here long-term.”

Ange Postecoglou: Former Australia boss Postecoglou is another who distanced himself from the speculation linking his name to the vacancy during the aftermath of Southgate’s departure.

He told Sky Sports News: “I am at the start of pre-season and am the Tottenham manager, so I have got nothing else [on my mind] but trying to bring success to this football club. Until I do that, there is no point in me thinking about anything else.”