Next England manager: Graham Potter's staggering updated odds compared with Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and former Tottenham boss

Graham Potter has impressed in the Premier League with Brighton and Hove Albion

Albion have enjoyed a fine start to the season and are fourth in the league standings on 13 points from their first six matches.

Potter has transformed Brighton’s fortunes since arriving from Swansea in 2019. The Seagulls have gone from battling relegation most seasons to challenging the elite and looking a good bet for European football next season.

Albion’s style of play is often praised and Potter has developed a reputation for developing young talent and allowing them to flourish in the Premier League.

He has also managed to get the maximum from his senior players as the likes of Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross and Solly March have all improved under his management.

Pep Guardiola once described Potter as England’s best coach, while many pundits and experts are tipping the Albion man for a top job at one of football’s global powers.

However, the England role would certainly appeal to Potter and it’s a possibility that Gareth Southgate could step down after the Qatar World Cup.

Potter would be one of the leading candidates for the role. His style of play and how he deals with the media would no doubt appeal to the FA as they look maximise the potential of England’s next crop of talent.