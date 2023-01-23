Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League rivals have made a change at the top as Frank Lampard pays the price for a poor run of form at Everton

Frank Lampard has struggled to get wins on the board in the Premier League at Everton

Everton are searching for a new manager after Frank Lampard was sacked less than a year after his appointment. The former Derby and Chelsea boss won just nine and lost 21 of his 38 Premier League matches since taking over and departs eight days before the first anniversary of his appointment.

It leaves the club looking for an eighth permanent manager since May 2016 with a first relegation since 1951 looming large.

Here, Sussex World looks at some of the contenders for the job – we decided to ignore that former Albion boss Graham Potter is 22/1 for the role, due to his recent struggles at Chelsea!

Sean Dyche

Dyche has been out of work – which would be considered a plus point by a club still wrestling with finances – since his near decade-long stay at Burnley ended in April. The 51-year-old is well versed in surviving relegation battles and his common-sense approach and hard-working style might be what Everton need – but he is unlikely to be a popular choice among fans.

David Moyes

The former Toffees boss, a particular favourite of chairman Bill Kenwright, has had his name on the list of potential candidates a couple of times since leaving in 2013 after 11 years of relative success. His position at West Ham has been questioned and unless he is sacked in the near future it would be a surprise to see him swap the squad and resources he has available in London for a sentimental return to Goodison.

Wayne Rooney

A return to his boyhood club for the former Toffees academy graduate would be the romantic option and get the fans’ backing but his managerial credentials are still untested at the highest level having been relegated from the Championship with a financially-stricken Derby. Currently in charge of MLS side DC United but that would not be a barrier.

Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno is currently the manager of Saudi Professional League club Al-Ittihad but would relish a return to the Premier League. Had some success with Wolves before performances started to tail off but failed at Tottenham. His ‘solid’ brand of football would not be universally popular.

Sam Allardyce

‘Big Sam’ spent five-and-a-half months as Everton boss between November 2017 and May 2018, leading them from 13th to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League. The 68-year-old may be a renowned relegation firefighter but his reappointment would be unpalatable to an already disenchanted fanbase, even with the club in such a perilous position.

Duncan Ferguson

Everton hero Ferguson left his coaching role at Goodison in July to pursue managerial ambitions but has yet to find a job. He spent two short spells as caretaker boss as the club pursued yet another permanent manager but his tactical acumen and suitability for a relegation fight remain unproven.

Marcelo Bielsa

