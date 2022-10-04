Next Hull City manager: Ex-Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham and Norwich man among contenders, former Derby boss also in the running

Chris Hughton led Brighton and Hove Albion to the Premier League but struggled during his time at Nottingham Forest

The Championship strugglers continue their search for a new manager after they sacked Shota Arveladze last week.

Owner Acun Ilicali placed Andy Dawson as the interim head coach but Hull – who have the weakest defence in the Championship and have won just once in eight games – are keen to get a full-time boss installed quickly.

Hughton has been out of work since he was sacked by Nottingham Forest last season. The former Tottenham defender struggled at the City Ground but Hughton has an impressive managerial CV following his fine work at Brighton, Newcastle and, for the most part, at Norwich City.

Hughton remains a hugely popular figure at Brighton having steered them to the Premier League in 2017 and then maintained their top flight status for two seasons before being replaced by Graham Potter in 2019.

Another former Brighton man, Liam Rosenior, is also in the running following his recent exit from Derby County. He had just three months as the interim boss for the Rams and left after County appointed Paul Warne. His record was decent with seven wins and two draws in 12 matches.

Rosenior made 44 appearances for Brighton and the former full-back also enjoyed five seasons as a player for Hull.