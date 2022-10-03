Next Hull City manager: Former Brighton ace and ex-Newcastle boss surprise contenders – new bookies 'favourite' confirmation

Liam Rosenior was a favourite during his playing days at Brighton and his last role was at Derby County

Hull parted company with previous manager Shota Arveladze last week as the Tigers lost their last four matches, conceding 11 goals and scoring just once.

They sit 20th in the table and interim boss Andy Dawson previously said: "Everyone has to pull together to win a game of football and that’s all I care about.

“As far I know, I’ll be here (on Wednesday at home to Wigan). My job is to give everything I can for the football club.

“It’s difficult for us at the moment, but do they have enough belief and quality to turn things around? Without a shadow of a doubt.

“Things are going against us, but I’m a big believer in the harder you work the more you get out of it.

“The message is to keep working hard. If we keep doing that through the course of the season, we’ll be fine.”

Rosenior is priced at 12/1 on Oddschecker and spent just short of three months as Derby County interim manager earlier this year before leaving once the club appointed Paul Warne.

Former Albion boss Chris Hughton is an outsider at 16/1. He has been out of work since leaving Nottingham Forest in relegation danger in the Championship just over a year ago.

