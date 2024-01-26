BREAKING
Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has impressed in the Premier LeagueBrighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi has impressed in the Premier League
Next Liverpool manager: Brighton boss, former Reds midfielder and ex-Chelsea coach - new favourite confirmed

By Derren Howard
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 11:36 GMT

Jurgen Klopp will stand down as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, the German has announced.

The 56-year-old has informed the club’s ownership of his decision to stand down, having taken charge at Liverpool in 2015.

Klopp has won six trophies with the Reds, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League trophy the year before.

Klopp said: “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

Here are the current favourites – including Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi – according to Betfair….

Mad that there's even odds on this.... An outsider at 50/1

1. James Milner

Guessing this would not be popular among Reds fans.... Out of work after leaving Roma and he is 40/1

2. Jose Mourinho

Out of work since leaving Chelsea. The ex-Brighton man has been linked with Palace and Man United as well. He is 25/1

3. Graham Potter

The best hair transplant would replace the best teeth in the business... The Italian and ex-Chelsea and Tottenham boss is at 20/1

4. Antonio Conte

