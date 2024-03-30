Next Liverpool manager: Gary Lineker's warning to Roberto De Zerbi is spot-on as new favourite confirmed

Liverpool's search for Jurgen Klopp's successor took an unexpected twist this week as top target Xabi Alonso confirmed he will remain at Bayer Leverkusen next season.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi remains a name of interest at Anfield and the Italian takes his Albion team to Liverpool tomorrow for a 2pm Sunday showdown.
De Zerbi is contracted with Brighon until June 2026 but remains very much in the running to succeed Klopp. Gary Lineker however, speaking this week on the Rest is Football Podcast, warned: "Even if I was interested in management, I would not want the job after Klopp. I'd want it the one after that."
Here's the latest on who is favourite to to be at the helm at Liverpool next season – courtesy of Oddschecker
