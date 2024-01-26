Next Liverpool manager: 'Prime candidate' Roberto De Zerbi responds to the inevitable Jurgen Klopp question
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is one of the leading candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
The Italian has impressed at Brighton since joining in September 2022, after previous boss Graham Potter left for the riches of Chelsea.
De Zerbi’s style of football and passion on the touchline has made him popular with Brighton fans and many feel he is a prime candidate to take over at Anfield next term – but replacing Klopp is a whole different beast.
The 44-year-old guided Brighton into Europe for the first time in their history and they topped Group B of the Europa League to reach the last 16. Former Liverpool midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is also well in the running to succeed Klopp.
De Zerbi, who previously managed Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk and is contracted with Albion until June 2026, was speaking ahead of Brighton’s FA Cup fourth round clash at Sheffield United. He said: “I am very sad. The Premier League lose one of the best coach in the world. I consider Klopp, Carlo Ancelotti, Pep Guardiola, Marcelo Bielsa as the best in the world.
"I can understand our work is the best work you can do. I consider my work the best.
"But it is very tough and you need energy and you have to push everyday and keep in the game to improve day by day.
"You cannot stop improvement your study to know the game the coaches, football is development. If you don’t work with the right energy you lose.”
His personality. I said I like him because of his energy and character is great. If he changes country or league it is not good for the Premier League.
On his current contract and ambitions, De Zerbi said: “No. There are new news about my contract but my focus is just on the last part of the year. We are going to complete and play an historic part of the season. We want the same target of last season and we want the Europa League and the FA Cup. I keep my eye on my team.”