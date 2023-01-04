Next Portsmouth manager: Former Brighton boss in the race with a surprise favourite confirmation

Further along the south coast from Brighton and Hove Albion, Portsmouth continue their search for a new manager.

Portsmouth parted company with their manager Danny Cowley after a poor run of form saw them drop alarmingly in the table despite their decent start to the season. Pompey are 12th in the League One table, nine points off the play-offs and the club decided to act before their situation became any worse.

Caretaker manager Simon Bassey took charge of the first team yesterday in training at the club’s Roko training base and will be assisted by academy coach Zesh Rehman, as Pompey go to Spurs in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

A number of names are already in the mix – including a former Brighton manager – as they look to reserve their fortunes. Courtesy of www.bettingodds.com, Here's the latest managers in the frame and their latest odds on taking charge at Fratton Park.

1. Dean Smith Latest odds: 20-1 Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

2. Darren Ferguson Latest odds: 16-1 Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

3. Michael Flynn Latest odds: 16-1 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

4. Chris Wilder Latest odds: 10-1 Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales