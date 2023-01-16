Pompey have been looking for a new manger since they sacked their previous boss Danny Cowley on January 3 after a poor run of form. Portsmouth are currently 15th in the League One and quite a way from the play-offs. Simon Bassey has been in temporary charge as the club conduct their search but last Saturday's 3-0 loss at Bolton has upped the urgency.

Former Brighton bosses Gus Poyet and Chris Hughton have both previously been linked with the role at Fratton Park but they have since slipped from the favourites list. Popular among fans is Neil Warnock and also former Sheffield United man Chris Wilder. Both have managed at the highest level but both also have experience of the lower divisions and have a proven track record of getting teams promoted. Supporters are keen to get the situation resolved and kick-start a new era – a decision is said to be close. Here's the latest from bettingodds.com...