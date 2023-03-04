West Ham boss David Moyes is man under pressure after a painful 4-0 Premier League loss to Brighton at the Amex Stadium

The Hammers have had a tough season and were made to look second rate by Brighton who were excellent and deservedly took the three points.

Brighton took the lead through Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty after Jarrod Bowen had shoved Kaoru Mitoma in the 16th minute. Six minutes into the second half Brighton doubled their lead through the unlikely source of Joel Veltman. Mitoma made it 3-0 to Brighton with a far-post tap-in after 69 minutes and substitute Danny Welbeck added the gloss with a powerful strike.

The West Ham fans were fuming and chants of ‘you are getting sacked in the morning’ were directed at Moyes during the match. West Ham have just 23 points this campaign and are narrowly above the drop zone.

Here’s the latest odds from oddschecker on who is the next full-time Premier League manager to leave their post – starting with the most secure to the most vulnerable

