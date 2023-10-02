Next Rangers manager: Former Brighton and Chelsea head coach favourite to take job ahead of ex-Southampton, Aston Villa and Luton bosses
According to online bookies BetVictor, former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter has emerged as an early frontrunner with odds at 3/1 to takeover. Potter has been without a club since his dismissal from the Blues last season.
Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat sits just behind Potter with odds at 4/1. Muscat currently manages J1 league side Yokohama F. Marinos, having previously enjoyed a prior stint at Sint-Truidense in the Belgian Pro League.
Norwegian football coach and current manager of Bodø/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is also in contention for the role, priced at 5/1.
Former Luton Town Southampton manager Nathan Jones and current Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes share odds at 6/1 for the vacant role.
Ex-Aston Villa and Leicester City boss Dean Smith is priced at 10/1, while former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has odds of 14/1.
