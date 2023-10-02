BREAKING
Next Rangers manager: Former Brighton and Chelsea head coach favourite to take job ahead of ex-Southampton, Aston Villa and Luton bosses

Rangers are pursuing a new manager following the sacking of Michael Beale, after a torrid start to the season and struggling to keep pace with Celtic.
By Matt Pole
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
According to online bookies BetVictor, former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter has emerged as an early frontrunner with odds at 3/1 to takeover. Potter has been without a club since his dismissal from the Blues last season.

Former Rangers defender Kevin Muscat sits just behind Potter with odds at 4/1. Muscat currently manages J1 league side Yokohama F. Marinos, having previously enjoyed a prior stint at Sint-Truidense in the Belgian Pro League.

Norwegian football coach and current manager of Bodø/Glimt, Kjetil Knutsen is also in contention for the role, priced at 5/1.

Rangers are pursuing a new manager following the sacking of Michael Beale, after a torrid start to the season and struggling to keep pace with Celtic. Picture by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Former Luton Town Southampton manager Nathan Jones and current Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes share odds at 6/1 for the vacant role.

Ex-Aston Villa and Leicester City boss Dean Smith is priced at 10/1, while former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl has odds of 14/1.

Next manager odds:

Graham Potter - 3/1

Kevin Muscat - 4/1

Kjetil Knutsen - 5/1

Nathan Jones - 6/1

Derek McInnes - 6/1

Scott Brown - 8/1

Dean Smith - 10/1

Steven Davis - 12/1

Ralph Hasenhüttl - 14/1

