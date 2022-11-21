Rangers have started the process of finding a replacement for Giovanni van Bronckhorst – with a manager previously linked with Brighton among the frontrunners.

Rangers sacked van Bronckhorst following a run of form this season that has “not met expectations.”

He paid the price for a poor start in which Rangers endured humiliating Champions League group stage and fell nine points adrift of city rivals Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

A statement from the Ibrox club on Monday morning read: “Rangers Football Club confirms today it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Kjetil Knutsen, Head Coach of FK Bodo/Glimt is one of the contenders for the Rangers role and was previously linked to Premier League club Brighton

“The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.

“Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager. The search for the new manager is now underway.”

Rangers have just over three weeks to find a successor for Van Bronckhorst, with their first match after the World Cup break at home to Hibernian on December 15.

Among the early favourites is Kjetil Knutsen – who was linked with the job at Brighton following Graham Potter’s exit to Chelsea. Brighton in the end opted for Roberto De Zerbi, while Knutsen continued his fine work at Bodø/Glimt.

The 53-year old has been with Bodø/Glimt since 2019 having previously managed Norwegian lower league sides Fyllingsdalen and Åsane.

He has caught the eye of many football fans across Europe due to the performances of Bodø/Glimt in European football, most notably in last season’s UEFA Europa League where they beat Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1 in the group stage.