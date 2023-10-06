Next Sheffield Wednesday manager: Ex-Brighton and Southampton bosses are close as new favourite confirmed
Wednesday sacked manager Xisco Munoz earlier this week with the Owls rooted to the bottom of the Championship table.
Munoz was forced out following a 1-0 defeat at West Brom on Tuesday night which extended their winless start in the competition this season to 10 games.
Former Watford boss Xisco was appointed in July following the surprise departure of Darren Moore, who led them to promotion via the League One play-offs.
His dismissal comes in a turbulent period for the club after owner Dejphon Chansiri responded to criticism by publishing a long statement last week threatening to withdraw all future funding from the club.
The process to appoint a new manager is now well underway and the club are believed to be very keen on former Albion and Watford boss Oscar Garcia.
The 50-year-old Spaniard guided Brighton to the Championship play-offs in 2014 after he was appointed to replace Gus Poyet. Garcia stepped down at Brighton down after his first season and also had a brief stint in charge at Watford. He has also previously managed Barcelona youth team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Red Bull Salzburg, Saint-Étienne, Olympiacos, Celta Vigo and Reims.
Here’s the latest odds on the next Sheffield Wednesday boss: Neil Warnock 9/4, Carlos Carvalhal 3/1, Lee Bullen 6/1, Oscar Garcia 6/1, Nathan Jones 8/1, Danny Rohl 12/1, Dean Smith 12/1, Steve Evans 12/1, Michael Beale 16/1, Neil Thompson 16/1.