A number of candidates are in the running to replace Hasenhuttl with a former Brighton player and manager – currently impressing in the Championship – installed as an early favourite.

First-team assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also left St Mary’s, with first-team coach Ruben Selles to take charge for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday.

A Southampton statement read: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with men’s first-team manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“Hasenhuttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change. Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the unwavering commitment he has shown throughout his time as manager.

“First-team lead coach Ruben Selles will take charge of the side on an interim basis for our game (against Sheffield Wednesday) on Wednesday night. The club will be announcing a permanent replacement in due course.”

Here’s who is leading the race to be appointed as the next permanent boss at Southampton, according to BettingOdds.com...

1. Nathan Jones The Luton boss is favourite at 2/9

2. Marcelo Gallardo The Argentine River Plate boss is 4/1

3. Sean Dyche The former Burnley boss is 12/1

4. Kjetil Knutsen The Norwegian coach is 13/1