'Next step' – Brighton confirm departure of a De Zerbi favourite as 21-year-old ace exits

Technical director David Weir said, “Andrew is really highly thought of here – he has been a key player for the under-21s in the last year and that has seen him be involved in the first team.

“The next step for him though is to get regular minutes in senior football and we’re confident he’s ready to test himself in the Championship. We will be keeping a close eye on his progress throughout the season.”

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international joined the Seagulls from Bray Wanderers in 2020, playing a key role in their Under-17 Premier League Cup final win the following year.