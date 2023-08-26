BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

'Next step' – Brighton confirm departure of a De Zerbi favourite as 21-year-old ace exits

Talented young Brighton midfielder Andrew Moran has joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan.
By Derren Howard
Published 26th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST

Technical director David Weir said, “Andrew is really highly thought of here – he has been a key player for the under-21s in the last year and that has seen him be involved in the first team.

“The next step for him though is to get regular minutes in senior football and we’re confident he’s ready to test himself in the Championship. We will be keeping a close eye on his progress throughout the season.”

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international joined the Seagulls from Bray Wanderers in 2020, playing a key role in their Under-17 Premier League Cup final win the following year.

Having progressed through the academy, he made his first team debut in a 2-0 win over Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup in 2021. Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer of his talents and handed Moran his his first Premier League appearance in the 4-1 victory at Everton in January this year. He signed a new four-year deal in April.

Related topics:BrightonBlackburn RoversRepublic of IrelandSeagullsCardiff City