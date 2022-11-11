The 18-year-old has been named in the Republic’s squad for their friendly double-header at home to Erling Haaland’s Norway and away to Malta on November 17 and 20 respectively.

The Bettystown-born striker has played just 176 minutes of senior football in all competitions for the Seagulls since making his first team debut last August – coming off the bench to play the last nine minutes of Albion’s 2–0 win at Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup second round.

But, despite limited experience at club level, Kenny was confident that Ferguson could hold his own at international level for the Republic of Ireland.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has backed Brighton & Hove young gun Evan Ferguson to make the grade at international level after handing the teenager his first senior call-up. Picture by Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Speaking to the Independent.ie, the 51-year-old said: “He [Ferguson] is grounded, he seems to love playing football and it will be interesting to see how he does.

“We are still learning about Evan. He made his debut for Bohemians when he was very young, it’s gone well for him at Brighton, the next step is the hardest step.

“To get into the first team and play regularly, he’s up against international players in that position in [Leandro] Trossard and [Danny] Welbeck, it’s not easy.