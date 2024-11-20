'Next step' – What has happened to former Arsenal star Amario Cozier-Duberry?

Brighton loan star aims for a breakthrough at Blackburn Rovers

Amario Cozier-Duberry is determined to be a regular starter with Blackburn after an ankle injury saw a slow start to his season loan from Brighton.

Cozier-Duberry, 19, progressed through the youth ranks at Arsenal but his pathway to the first team was blocked by Bukayo Saka.

The young winger's style has often been likened to Saka and Brighton swooped for the England youth international this summer as soon as his contract expired at the Emirates.

Amario Cozier-Duberry of Brighton has had a slow start to life at Blackburn

Cozier-Duberry impressed on Brighton's pre-season trip to Japan but first team chances at the Amex Stadium were going to be limited this term – especially after Albion’s £200m summer spend – and the decision was made to join Blackburn on a season loan.

Rovers are currently ninth in the Championship but as yet the Albion loanee has struggled to make an impact on John Eustace's team. Cozier-Duberry, who has recovered from his ankle injury, is yet to start in the league and has only seen 71 minutes of league action from their first 15 matches.

It's a situation the former Gunner is desperate to change as Rovers look to challenge for a play-off spot.

“Injuries come, they happen and it’s football,” said Cozier-Duberry to the club’s website. “I’ve just had to kick on with my rehabilitation. It’s not something you can spend too long dwelling over.

“I’ve got more to come but I’d like to think that I’ve made a good first impression, I want to kick on from that now and show what I can do. The next step is to be starting games in the Championship and to do as much as I can.

“There are a lot of games in the Championship and I’m definitely looking forward to it and hopefully getting a good run of games. The Championship’s exciting and I’m enjoying it, even watching the games.”

