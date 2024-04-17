Next Sunderland manager: Former Brighton boss speaking with owners and makes 'guide them' claim
Former Brighton manager Gus Poyet admits he has been speaking with the Sunderland owners amid their new manager search.
Poyet was in charge at the Amex Stadium for four seasons between 2009 and 2013 and also managed at Sunderland for two seasons after leaving Brighton.
Sunderland have parted company with two managers this term with Tony Mowbray first out the door, swiftly followed by Michael Beale. Michael Dodds is in temporary charge but the Black Cats seek a permanent appointment to work with a talented but inconsistent squad, who are 13th in the Championship.
Poyet is currently in charge of the Greece national team but his future remains uncertain as he reportedly turned down the chance to manage the Republic of Ireland.
“I am in touch with the Sunderland owners as I know them well,” said Poyet to @FootballLeagueW. “It’s a good club with lots of potential.
"Last season they overperformed by reaching the play-offs. Expectation became bigger as they came into this season and with a young squad they need time.
“With all the changes, it’s tough to progress as team needs stability. Now is a time for calm at Sunderland. They must have a vision for where they want to go and follow that path. The excellent young players need a head coach to guide them and they can push on next season.”
