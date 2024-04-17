Ex-Brighton boss Gustavo Poyet previously managed at Sunderland for two seasons

Former Brighton manager Gus Poyet admits he has been speaking with the Sunderland owners amid their new manager search.

Poyet was in charge at the Amex Stadium for four seasons between 2009 and 2013 and also managed at Sunderland for two seasons after leaving Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have parted company with two managers this term with Tony Mowbray first out the door, swiftly followed by Michael Beale. Michael Dodds is in temporary charge but the Black Cats seek a permanent appointment to work with a talented but inconsistent squad, who are 13th in the Championship.

Poyet is currently in charge of the Greece national team but his future remains uncertain as he reportedly turned down the chance to manage the Republic of Ireland.

“I am in touch with the Sunderland owners as I know them well,” said Poyet to @FootballLeagueW. “It’s a good club with lots of potential.

"Last season they overperformed by reaching the play-offs. Expectation became bigger as they came into this season and with a young squad they need time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad