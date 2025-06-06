Next Tottenham manager: Ex-Brighton man and former Spurs boss rank highly to replace sacked Ange Postecoglou

Brighton’s Premier League rivals Tottenham have sacked manager Ange Postecoglou

Postecoglou delivered Spurs’ first trophy in 17 years with Europa League success over Manchester United in Bilbao, but it failed to stop chairman Daniel Levy dismissing the Australian.

Here’s a look at candidates to replace Postecoglou, who presided over a 17th-placed Premier League finish last season.

Roberto De Zerbi: The fiery Italian did well during his period with Brighton as he led them to the sixth place and their highest ever league finish. De Zerbi ensured Brighton qualified for the Europa League and guided the Seagulls to top spot in a group that included Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens. De Zerbi was never afraid to ruffle feathers at Brighton and they parted ways at the end of the 2024-25 season due to “differences”. The Italian moved to Marseille and led the French club to second in Ligue 1 – behind only PSG – and to Champions League qualification.

Mauricio Pochettino: The most successful period of Daniel Levy’s lengthy spell as Spurs chairman occurred when Mauricio Pochettino was head coach. Pochettino turned Tottenham into top-four regulars and masterminded a remarkable Champions League runner-up spot in 2019 before his dismissal later in the same year. Currently in charge of the United States, Pochettino in March again spoke of his desire to “one day” manage his old club, but would he quit his national-team role before a home World Cup?

Thomas Frank: Thomas Frank has a fine body of work behind him after he guided Brentford to promotion in 2021, while he has developed the likes of Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo during seven years in west London. Happy to mix pragmatism and a direct style of play with attacking intent, the 51-year-old was rumoured to be on Manchester United’s shortlist last summer and continues to be linked with top-six vacancies. Tottenham’s current technical director Johan Lange reportedly wanted to bring Frank to Aston Villa in 2022.

Andoni Iraola: Bournemouth’s decision to replace Gary O’Neil with Andoni Iraola in the summer of 2023 sparked criticism, but the Spaniard has been a resounding success. Last season saw the Cherries equal their best wins total in the Premier League and achieve a record points tally in the top flight. Iraola has kicked on again this term with more free-flowing football to earn an FA Cup quarter-final spot and push the club into European contention, but would he leave the south coast for north London like another coach did 11 years ago?

Marco Silva: Another Premier League manager with a strong CV and knowhow for what it takes to thrive in English football, Marco Silva had Fulham in the battle for Europe after they also reached the last eight of the FA Cup for a second year in a row. A disappointing spell at Everton hangs over the Portuguese, who continues to be mooted for significant managerial roles around the globe.

Oliver Glasner: Oliver Glasner was one of several coaches linked to Spurs in the summer of 2023, but no move materialised and he ended up at Crystal Palace where he has continued his cup pedigree with a historic FA Cup triumph – the club’s first major trophy. Glasner, who won the Europa League with Frankfurt three years ago, prefers to use a wing-back system but has delighted the Selhurst Park faithful and helped bring out the best of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.