NINE Brighton players walking selection tightrope ahead of Aston Villa after Graham Potter's Burnley admission

Graham Potter is hoping for a response after a poor showing against Burnley last week

Graham Potter said he is confident his team can hit back following a rare below-par display in their 3-0 home loss to Burnley last week.

Potter's team were dominated by Sean Dyche's relegation strugglers as Albion slipped to their sixth Premier League loss of the season.

A number of players struggled in the defeat which will give the head coach plenty to ponder this week as he prepares his squad to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

The experienced defender was recalled to the starting XI against Burnley and looked rusty on his return. Struggled to cope with Wout Weghorst and also had a heated exchange with his own goalkeeper Rob Sanchez, which did not impress Potter. Could be back on the bench for this one

Potter will welcome back skipper Lewis Dunk following his suspension and key defender Adam Webster is also likely to be available as he recovers from a groin issue.

After Burnley, the Albion head coach admitted the balance of the team didn't look right and there could also be some personnel changes after a leggy and lacklustre display.

He said: “From a performance perspective it was one of the worst we have had since I have been here.

“It doesn’t happen very often. The last couple of years, the level of performance has been such that we are a bit shocked at the moment.

The midfielder has struggled by his own high standards in his last two matches against Man United and Burnley. Villa tried to sign Bissouma in January and the Mali international will be keen to show what they missed out on this Saturday. Should keep his spot.

“That probably tells you something about the work we have done over a consistent period of time.

“I am not going to throw everything out of the window because of one bad game.

“The boys are honest, professional, committed.

“They know they weren’t quite good enough and then it is on us to try and improve.”

Struggled on his return to the team at Man United and was on the bench against Burnley. Made little impact as a second half substitute and will hope to return to top fitness and form soon. Brighton's most creative player on his day and they need the Belgian back to his best. Likely to start against Villa.

Potter was also displeased with the heated dispute between his goalkeeper Rob Sanchez and defender Shane Duffy during the first half. The experienced Duffy may well miss out against Villa, especially with Dunk and Webster likely to return.

Villa could well be a tricky match for Albion as Steven Gerrard will have his team fired up as they arrive on the back of two defeats to Newcastle and Watford.

Gerrard enjoyed a 2-0 victory against Albion on his first match in charge at Villa Park back in November and will be keen to record a double over Potter's men.

Villa are 12th in the league standings - three places and six points behind Albion - and will be boosted by the return of defender Ezri Konsa from suspension, while Bertrand Traoré could be available as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.

Another who started against Burnley and had little impact for the hour he played. Starved of any meaningful service. Remains a class act but the experienced front runner could well find himself back on the bench for the Villa match.

Started against Burnley and Man United and did not have the impact as he has in previous matches. Works tirelessly for the team and always capable of popping up with a goal. I expect Mac Allister to keep his spot against Aston Villa.

Brighton's midfield were poor against Burnley and Alzate must be one of the players Potter is strongly considering to play against Aston Villa. Played the last 30 minutes at Man United but did not feature against Burnley. Possible starter against Villa.

Lively from the bench against Burnley and pushing hard for a starting role. Has struggled for game time since the arrival of Marc Cucurella. He can however play in a variety of positions and Potter needs to try and find a spot for him to perform at his best. Reaching the peak years of career. Could be on the bench against Villa.

Has been a firm favourite of Potter of late and continues to get into dangerous positions. Desperately unlucky not to score in the PL this season but the goals will no doubt arrive soon. Potter is struggling to find the right balance in midfield but Moder will likely keep his spot.