Europa League bound Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is preparing for life without his star midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Brighton's two best midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister look set to leave the club this summer. Mac Allister, 25, has been excellent for Brighton for the last three seasons and was in tears after Albion's final match of the season at Aston Villa as he waved goodbye to the Brighton fans.

Caicedo, 21, is also tipped to depart and posted his intentions to do just that on social media yesterday. Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all reported to be keen and Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted on Sunday his stars are most likely to leave.

The Seagulls could receive upward of £150m for their talented South American duo – but how can they replace one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League? De Zerbi pointed to the likes of Billy Gilmour and Pascal Gross who can step-up for Brighton next season but also said the club must be busy in the transfer market.

Here's nine midfielders with Premier League experience Albion could target this summer...

1 . James Ward Prowse The experienced England international is far too good for the Championship. Tottenham and West Ham are said to be keen on the Southampton man but Europa League football just along the south coast at Brighton could be tempting for the set-piece master. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

2 . Conor Gallagher The England man faces an uncertain future at Chelsea. New boss Mauricio Pochettino has plenty in his in-tray at Chelsea and the future of Gallagher is one of them as he wrestles with the FFP. He would be an ideal signing for Albion as they look to compete in Europe and the PL. Photo: Naomi Baker

3 . Oliver Skipp Had a run in the Spurs team towards the end of the season but has struggled for regular football. A very talented midfielder who can defend, drive forward and has a powerful shot. Much is still to be decided at Spurs but the 22-year-old would be a good investment for Brighton. Photo: Clive Rose

4 . Kyle Walker-Peters Another Southampton player far too good for the Championship. The Ex-Spurs man can play right back, left back and also in midfield. A top quality talent who is nearing his peak years and would thrive under De Zerbi at Brighton. Sign him! Photo: Stu Forster