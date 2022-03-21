Nine midfielders Brighton could target to replace Yves Bissouma - including Tottenham duo, Everton's forgotten star and Chelsea's Billy Gilmour

Brighton's Yves Bissouma will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer

The Mali international will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer and continues to be linked with moves to Aston Villa, Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool and Man United.

Bissouma joined Albion for £15m from Lille in 2018 and has developed into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

At his best, the 25-year-old offers Brighton strength and guile in the midfield and also has the ability to drive forward and start attacks.

His form has dipped of late since his return from the Afcon but he remains a serious asset to Brighton and a major force in head coach Graham Potter's team.

Bissouma is rated at around the £40m mark and last January Brighton turned down a bid of £20m plus from Aston Villa for his services.

Steven Gerrard hinted Villa will return this summer and could up their offer for a player Potter previously said is capable and ready to play at Champions League level.

Gerrard's team could however face stiff competition as the other Premier League teams weigh up their midfield options.

Potter also previously stated he does not fear losing Bissouma and said it could create opportunities for the young midfielders in his squad to increase their game time, including the likes of Steven Alzate, Enock Mwepu and Moisés Caicedo.