This is set to be one of the most intriguing transfer windows in Brighton's history.

The Seagulls splashed more than £200m last summer and have already added more than £60m worth of talent for this transfer window with the arrivals of Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas and Diego Coppola.

There are however likely to be quite a few departures this window as some established first teamers and fringe players plot their next moves.

Joao Pedro could be the highest profile exit as Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal reportedly jostle for his signature. But keep an eye on the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan and Matt O'Riley who could also be seeking fresh challenges.

Here's nine players likely to leave Brighton this summer and four that probably won't..

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler will see players coming and going this summer

2 . Pervis Estupinan - leave The Ecuadorian admitted last week that he will be exploring his options this summer with Manchester United among those keen to sign the powerful left back. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Carl Rushworth - leave The talented young stopper reportedly wants to leave in search of regular first team football. His path to the first team is currently blocked by Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele and there is said to be interest from Manchester United. Photo: Richard Pelham