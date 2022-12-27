Albion returned to Premier League action in style yesterday thanks to 3-1 win at Southampton and face leaders Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on December 31. The January transfer window then swings open and head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope to bolster his squad as his seventh placed team look to maintain their push for Europe.

The club will also aim to keep hold of their key players, including World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Ecuador international Moises Caicedo and Belgian attacker Leo Trossard. All have impressed in the Premier League and all are currently being tracked by the giants of world football. Brighton are known as a selling club – as proven recently with the big money exits of Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella – but they are also very shrewd operators in the transfer market and will only sell at the time and when they can maximise transfer value.