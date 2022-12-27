Brighton and Hove Albion will be bracing themselves for huge incoming bids for their star players this January transfer window.
Albion returned to Premier League action in style yesterday thanks to 3-1 win at Southampton and face leaders Arsenal at the Amex Stadium on December 31. The January transfer window then swings open and head coach Roberto De Zerbi will hope to bolster his squad as his seventh placed team look to maintain their push for Europe.
The club will also aim to keep hold of their key players, including World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, Ecuador international Moises Caicedo and Belgian attacker Leo Trossard. All have impressed in the Premier League and all are currently being tracked by the giants of world football. Brighton are known as a selling club – as proven recently with the big money exits of Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella – but they are also very shrewd operators in the transfer market and will only sell at the time and when they can maximise transfer value.
Sussex World takes a look at nine Brighton players who could be on their way this transfer window...
1. Jan Paul Van Hecke
The Netherlands defender hoped this season could be his breakthrough but he has struggled for minutes on the pitch in the Premier League. Impressed on loan in the Championship last term and there would no shortage of takers if he was made available this January
Photo: Bryn Lennon
2. Alexis Mac Allister
Brighton face a huge task to keep their World Cup winning midfielder. Contracted with the Seagulls until June 2025 but Albion will be bracing themselves for huge bids this window. Anything north of £60m could get Albion to the negotiating table. Tottenham, Arsenal, Juventus and Atletico are all said to be keen. Albion showed they could cope without him against Southampton yesterday.
Photo: Christopher Lee
3. Moises Caicedo
Another talented young midfielder who is attracting interest from the big guns. Liverpool are reportedly in the chase with Man United and Real Madrid also keeping close tabs on the Ecuador international. Valued at £60m plus and another feather in the cap of Albion's recruitment department.
Photo: Steve Bardens
4. Billy Gilmour
The former Chelsea man has struggled for minutes this term and there's been talk of a possible loan to Rangers. Huge potential and Brighton will be determined to keep their man especially with uncertainty surrounding Mac Allister, Caicedo and the injury to Jakub Moder. Expect him stay and expect De Zerbi to get the best from this young talent.
Photo: David Price