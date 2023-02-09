Brighton and Hove Albion may look to transfer market if Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister depart this summer
Brighton are facing the prospect of losing their two best midfielders this summer as Caicedo and Mac Allister prepare for the next step in their careers. The South American duo have been excellent for Brighton this season and have formed a top quality central midfield partnership. Ecuador international Caicedo wanted to leave in the previous window but Brighton rejected a £50m bid from Chelsea and then rebuffed a £70m offer from Arsenal. World Cup winner Mac Allister is also likely to exit with Juventus Inter, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City all tracking the classy Argentina international. It’s a tricky situation for Brighton who are currently sixth in the Premier League and targeting European qualification for next season. So who will Brighton turn to to replace their star duo? Here we look at nine – some speculative and some realistic – midfield targets Brighton could go for this coming window – including Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle stars.
1. Oliver Skipp
Working his way back to fitness after injury problems at Tottenham. Rated highly by Antonio Conte but could still struggle for first team football when fully fit. Aged 22 an excellent young midfielder with the potential to improve further. Would be a great addition for Brighton and De Zerbi could be the man to help him fulfil his potential. Go for it!
Photo: Shaun Botterill
2. Conor Gallagher
A player who will be very much in demand this summer if he does decide his future is away from the riches of Stamford. Graham Potter is a fan but a host of new signing could limit his chances. Aston Villa, Everton, Crystal Palace have all shown interest and Albion are unlikely to be involved in a bidding war.
Photo: Mike Hewitt
3. Alex Oxlaide Chamberlain
Here's one that tends to crop-up. The former Southampton man could well be keen on a move back to south coast as he looks for regular football. At 29, he still has plenty to offer and would provide experience and quality to an Albion midfield. Available to leave Liverpool on free this summer. Go for it.
Photo: Naomi Baker
4. Emile Smith Rowe
Another young talent struggling to force his way into the Arsenal team. His career has stalled of late and may have to look away from the Emirates to kick-start. Contracted with the Gunners until June 2026 and his transfer fee and wages could well prove too rich for Albion. He would however attract plenty of interest from elsewhere.
Photo: Stuart MacFarlane