Brighton are facing the prospect of losing their two best midfielders this summer as Caicedo and Mac Allister prepare for the next step in their careers. The South American duo have been excellent for Brighton this season and have formed a top quality central midfield partnership. Ecuador international Caicedo wanted to leave in the previous window but Brighton rejected a £50m bid from Chelsea and then rebuffed a £70m offer from Arsenal. World Cup winner Mac Allister is also likely to exit with Juventus Inter, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City all tracking the classy Argentina international. It’s a tricky situation for Brighton who are currently sixth in the Premier League and targeting European qualification for next season. So who will Brighton turn to to replace their star duo? Here we look at nine – some speculative and some realistic – midfield targets Brighton could go for this coming window – including Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle stars.