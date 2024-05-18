'No 1 target' – What Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna previously said about speculation amid Brighton link

Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town is in demand after back to back promotions

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is reportedly Brighton's No 1 target to replace outgoing head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

De Zerbi is to leave the club following Sunday’s season-ending clash with Manchester United, having joined Albion in September 2022.

McKenna – a former coach at Man United under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – has impressed greatly at Ipswich since joining them in 2021 and guided them from League One to the Premier League.

If Brighton do make a serious move for McKenna, they would face a battle to prise him away from Ipswich – plus his former club Man United are also said to be keen, should Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford.

McKenna was also previously linked with the top role at Crystal Palace last February when the club were looking to replace Roy Hodgson.

Here's what McKenna said about his future then and about his ambition to manage in the Premier League.

“I think there's really good managers at every level,” said McKenna “I've worked at the Premier League as a first-team coach with a big contribution to some big wins and good seasons there so I know the level, have operated at that level and can work with players at that level and think I can help players and teams at that level.

“I think ultimately in my career that is where I want to work and want to make an impact but I think there's other coaches in the chain who can do that.