'No' - Brighton reveal major injury blow ahead of Tottenham - but two will return

All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium - kick-off 3pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that midfielder Jack Hinshelwood is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Hinshelwood, 20, sustained an ankle injury in the first minute of Brighton’s 2-1 loss at Bournemouth last Saturday after tangling with Brazilian striker Evanilson.

The England under-21 international was in clear discomfort as he was helped off the pitch and scans have since revealed ankle ligament damage.

Hurzeler said: “Unfortunately we had two injuries in the game against Bournemouth Jack will be out for a long time.

“It is not perfect for Jack. He has a ligament injury. It happened in a very unlucky way but that is football and we have to accept it.”

Brighton will also hope to have Maxim de Cuyper available as he recovers from a knee injury after he was shoved in the advertising boards at Bournemouth. He’s currently rated at 50-50.

“Maxim is not a big injury,” said the Albion head coach. “It was a contact injury and we will see how he is ahead of the match.”

The Seagulls will however hope to be boosted by the return of Paraguay international midfielder Diego Gomez. The former Inter Miami man missed the clash at Vitality Stadium due to an illness as he recovered from a long-haul international break.

Gomez was spotted training this week and should be fit to face Thomas Frank’s Tottenham at the Amex Stadium this Saturday.

Matts Wieffer should also be fit to go after missing the last two matches with “a minor” knee injury. “Mats will be back and he is a option to face Tottenham.” Wieffer is expect to resume his role at right back.

Solly March (knee) and Adam Webster (knee) remain the long-term absentees.

