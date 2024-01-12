The latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League
Ahead of the January transfer window, head coach Roberto De Zerbi stated he wanted three or four new arrivals for Brighton.
The Seagulls, who are eighth in the Premier League, have had their share of injuries this term but have maintained a decent position in the league and also advanced to the knockout stages of the Europa League and the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Many of their walking wounded are expected to return to fitness by mid February but the Seagulls, who are known for their shrewd approach in the market, are expected to see some incomings this month.
As always this time of year there’s plenty of rumours and speculation... here's the latest on the breaking transfer stories involving Brighton's star players
1. Valentín Barco - confirmed
Still awaiting an official announcement from the club but this looks a done deal. A classic Albion signing as the 19-year-old leftie joins for £7.9m on a four-and-a-half-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months Photo: Rodrigo Valle
2. Evan Ferguson - no chance
This story emerged from the Standard yesterday. Chelsea are said to have a long standing interest in Albion's 19-year-old. The striker recently signed a long-term deal and there is zero chance he will move this window. Tottenham and Man United have previously registered interest. Photo: Steve Bardens
3. Joao Pedro - no chance
His form has the big guns talking but Albion's £30m summer signing will not be going anywhere for now. De Zerbi recently said: "He is becoming a top player. I hope in the next year to work with him, but it will be very tough.” Summer could be tricky but his value has certainly rocketed. Photo: Milos Bicanski
4. Lazar Samardzic - maybe
Brighton have joined the race for Serbia attacking midfielder Lazar Samardzic with Napoli having agreed a deal with Udinese for the 21-year-old. (Sky Sports Germany) Photo: Timothy Rogers