Yankuba Minteh has been an excellent addition to the Brighton attack following his arrival from Newcastle

Former Newcastle man ready for his first appearance at St James’ Park – but with Brighton

Brighton head to Newcastle this Saturday with an almost identical record on the pitch – but contrasting styles off it.

The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League with 12 points from their first seven matches. Eddie Howe's Magpies are just once back in seventh and they too have won three, drawn three and lost once.

Brighton have though scored more with 13 goals – five more than Newcastle – but Howe's team have been tighter at the back, conceding three fewer with seven against.

It's all fairly even Stevens on the pitch but a key difference last summer allowed Brighton to take advantage of Newcastle's financial situation and poach their flying winger Yankuba Minteh.

The Gambian joined Brighton for around £30m last July as Newcastle were forced to sell one of their brightest emerging talents due to Profit and Sustainability Rules.

"PSR was tight, it was very late," explained Howe at the time. "Very sad to lose Yankuba Minteh and Elliot [Anderson], two outstanding young players.

"I would loved to have kept them. We were backed into a corner. We were in a very difficult position. It didn’t sit comfortably with me but we had no choice."

Despite a £200m spend last summer, Brighton have operated well within PSR rules due to big money exits over the past few seasons.

The likes of Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Leo Trossard, Ben White and Marc Currella all left the Amex Stadium for massive profits in recent times which allowed Brighton to embark on their record breaking spree.

Minteh, 20, was a major part of Albion's outlay and the early signs from the Gambian have been encouraging and this Saturday will be the first time many Newcastle fans will get to see Minteh in action.

He arrived at St James' Park for around £6m from Danish club Odense Boldklub on July 1, 2023 and on July 2 he was promptly loaned to Feyenoord for the season.

After a slowish start to life in the Eredivisie, Minteh became a key player for their then manager Arne Slot as he bagged 10 goals with six assists from 27 top flight outings. It was enough for Brighton to make their decisive move and Minteh was soon on the south coast on a five-year contract without ever stepping foot on the pitch at St James' Park.

The explosive winger will get his first taste of the North East albeit in Brighton colours this Saturday as the Premier League resumes after the international break.

Minteh netted his first goal for the Seagulls last time out in their thrilling 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham and the Gambian was also on target for his country last Friday in a 1-1 AFCON qualifier draw with Madagascar.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler will no doubt be watching Minteh in action for Gambia once again today in their return group stage fixture against Madagascar hoping his star man comes through unscathed and available for this Saturday.

It will be a chance for Minteh to show the club who reluctantly sold him exactly what they missed.