No go for Brighton amid Nottingham Forest confusion and Crystal Palace 'injustice'

Crystal Palace fans protest

Crystal Palace fans staged a protest outside Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening following Uefa’s ruling to demote the club to the Conference League.

Hundreds of supporters marched from Norwood Clocktower to Palace’s stadium carrying banners, with one at the front declaring “UEFA: MORALLY BANKRUPT. REVOKE THE RULING NOW”.

Palace qualified for this season’s Europa League courtesy of their shock win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May, which secured a historic first major trophy.

But they missed a March 1 deadline to demonstrate that American co-owner John Textor, also a part-owner at Lyon, had no control or influence over more than one club in the same competition.

Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) decided Textor’s interest in both clubs meant only one could enter the Europa League, with Lyon’s higher league position edging out Palace.

Palace are weighing up their options in response and admitted they could appeal Uefa’s verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Textor has agreed to sell his shareholding in Palace to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. He has also stepped down as Lyon president, but remains co-owner.

Nottingham Forest are expected to replace the Eagles in the Europa League after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season although this has not yet been confirmed by Uefa.

Palace chairman Steve Parish declared it “a bad day for football” and “a terrible injustice” after the club were demoted to the Conference League having fallen foul of Uefa’s rules on multi-club ownership.

A petition urging Uefa to reconsider and reinstate Palace back in the Europa League has been signed by more than 3,000 people since being created on Friday.