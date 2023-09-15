'No good' - Erik ten Hag makes staggering claim amid Jadon Sancho and Antony questions

Brighton and Hove Albion resume their Premier League season at Man United on Saturday, 3pm with the hosts battling their fair share of off-field controversies

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag takes training ahead of their clash against Brighton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says he inherited a club with “no good culture” and refused to speak about Jadon Sancho.

Sancho is currently training away from the first team after claiming he had been made a “scapegoat” following his omission from the defeat and Ten Hag declined the opportunity to say how long he will be away.

The Dutchman declined several opportunities to answer specifics about Sancho, while also revealed he had “no idea” how long Antony would be away from the club while he deals with allegations of violence towards women.

Ten Hag: “Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before I entered last season, so to set good standards, that is what I did and it is my job to control the standards.

“Of course, it is never someone only makes one mistake, it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines.

“If staff or players or whoever, there is a structure to cross lines so you have to be strong.”

