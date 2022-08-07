'No idea' – Jamie Carragher makes Manchester United claim after Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck destroy Erik ten Hag's new man Lisandro Martínez

Brighton's fluid style caused ten Hag's men problems during the first 45 minutes.

Danny Welbeck was impressive against his former club but it was Pascal Gross that applied the finishing touches to Albion's excellent approach play.

It was ten Hag's first taste of Premier League football and the former Ajax boss is now well aware of the work to be done.

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck gave the Manchester United defence a torrid time in the first half

Brighton enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges and, after Bruno Fernandes missed a good chance to put the hosts in front, they took the lead on the half-hour.

Scott McTominay lost possession inside the visitors’ half and Leandro Trossard played a through-ball to Welbeck, whose cut-back across the six-yard area was turned home by Pascal Gross at the far post.

United were torn apart again in the 39th minute when the ball was transferred with ease from a move down near Brighton’s corner flag.

Just four passes was all it took to move the ball into United’s penalty area from where Trossard crossed from the right for Gross to score at the far post.

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, said, "On this showing Manchester United could still do with Danny Welbeck. There is no questioning his quality but he has had injury issues in the past.

"Brighton are a really well coached team. Erik ten Hag has big problems and he needs to sort them out quickly.

"I have spoken a lot about Welbeck's movement and those runs down the sides of the centre back.

Brighton are unconventional and sometimes the [United] defence are looking down thinking, who is my man?