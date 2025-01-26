Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton's Premier League to Everton at the Amex Stadium

Gary Lineker feels Brighton were harshly treated as Everton were awarded their match-winning penalty against the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

Iliman Ndiaye capitalised when Seagulls defender Joel Veltman was punished for handball following VAR intervention.

Albion players and fans felt Veltman was fouled as he brushed the ball behind with his right hand while going to ground under pressure from Everton substitute Beto.

Referee Tim Robinson disagreed and the ninth-placed hosts were unable to find a way back into the contest, despite relentless second-half pressure.

Lineker, speaking to Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer on Match of the Day, said: “I see why it was given but I’m just saying, there’s no player ever who would do that intentionally in the box. I think he was just pushed by both players at full speed... and in slow motion, it just looks a little bit more like a penalty. But the fact we disagree suggests, is it clear and obvious?”

The Premier League matchday centre posted: “The VAR checked for a potential penalty for handball by Veltman and deemed it as a deliberate action and recommended an on-field review. The referee then awarded a penalty to Everton.”

A dour contest came to life in controversial circumstances just before the break. Having initially awarded a corner, referee Robinson pointed to the spot after reviewing Veltman’s infringement on a pitch-side monitor.

Seagulls supporters, who thought their team should have been awarded a free-kick, jeered when the incident was shown on big screens inside the stadium before Ndiaye rolled the ball into the bottom left corner from 12 yards and was then booked for an excessive celebration after mimicking a seagull.

The 42nd-minute spot-kick was the only attempt on target of a largely forgettable half which ended with more boos for the officials from disgruntled home fans.

Seagulls defender Veltman was adamant he was fouled during the incident. “I was sandwiched between two guys,” he told Premier League Productions.

“I got a little push from the right hand side that moved my hand forward and the ball was there.

“When you fall, your automatic reaction is to try to get your hands forward on to the ground before you hit your head, it was more a reaction than a purposeful handball.

“I would 100 per cent have headed it or cleared it with my feet without the push.”